Ukrainian military plane falls in Kiev Region, killing five

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A Ukrainian military plane fell in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, killing five, Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service reported on Thursday.

"A military plane of the Ukrainian armed forces carrying 14 people fell between the villages of Zhukovtsy and Tripolye of the Obukhov district and caught fire. As a result, five people were killed," the statement says.

The fate of the other nine people was not specified.

A total of 37 people and eight pieces of equipment have been involved in the efforts of eliminating the consequences of the plane crash, it said.

The causes of the plane crash were not specified.