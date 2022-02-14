Russian paratroopers embark on exercise to strengthen Belarus’ border

MINSK, February 14. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Airborne Forces are engaged in exercises in Belarus to consolidate their presence on the Belarusian state border, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in its Telegram channel.

"On the site of Gomel, units of the Special Forces of Belarus and Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation are conducting tasks to search, block and eliminate sabotage and intelligence groups of a conventional enemy and illegal armed formations. Units of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation are consolidating their presence along sections of the state border," the statement reads.

According to the press service, in the Luninets area, the air defense missile units of the Russian military are carrying out anti-aircraft cover for troops, solving the tasks of combat duty in air defense. "The attack aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is working out issues of aviation support for the defending troops using aviation weapons at the Ruzhansky aviation training ground," the defense department added.