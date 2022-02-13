US submarine detected by anti-sub aircraft, Pacific fleet submarine - source

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A Virginia-class submarine belonging to the US Navy was spotted in Russia’s territorial waters near the Kurils by Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and one of the Pacific Fleet submarines during a planned exercise on locating a submarine of a hypothetical enemy, a source close to the naval sphere told TASS.

"An American Virginia-class submarine was detected by Il-38 naval aviation aircraft and one of the submarines of the Pacific Fleet during the drills on the search and elimination of a hypothetical enemy’s submarines in the areas of their possible deployment," the source said.

According to the source, the submarine’s coordinates were transmitted to the group of warships led by the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, with the Russian multi-purpose ship undertaking all the necessary actions on the protection of Russia’s state border. The source noted that the US submarine had an objective advantage in the detection of the Russian vessel yet the speedy actions of the Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine forces apparently caught it off guard and the submarine did not manage to leave the area of the drills unnoticed.