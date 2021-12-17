Russia’s agreements with US and NATO should be considered as package — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s draft agreements on security guarantees with the United States and NATO should be considered as a package, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I would like to note that both texts are drawn not under a menu principle when you are free to choose among the options, they are supplementary to one another and should be considered as a package," he said.

Earlier in the day, Russia released its draft agreements on security guarantees and measures ensuring the security between Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry on December 15.