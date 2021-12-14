Russian Navy forces tracking French frigate’s deployments in Black Sea — top brass

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces are tracking the French frigate Auvergne that has entered the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Tuesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the French Navy’s missile frigate Auvergne that has entered the Black Sea," the statement says.

On December 9, Russian Su-27 fighters were scrambled to intercept French and US military aircraft over the Black Sea. Also, a Su-30 fighter of Russia’s Aerospace Force intercepted a US Navy reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea on December 10.

The French frigate Auvergne (D654) is a multi-purpose warship with missile and artillery armament displacing 6,000 tonnes. The French frigate was put afloat in 2015. The frigate carries the Exocet MM40 Block 3 missile system of eight launching containers as its basic armament and also 16 cruise missiles with a striking range of up to 1,000 km.