Russia, Greece to step up cooperation to counter terrorism and drug trafficking

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russia and Greece have agreed to step up their cooperation in the coming years to fight terrorism, illegal migration, drug and arms trafficking, according to the joint action plan between the two countries for 2022-2024, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"Within the framework of cooperation to ensure state and public security, the sides <...> will strengthen their interaction between the competent authorities of both countries in the following areas: the fight against terrorism and its financing, against the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, against transnational organized crime and the illegal arms trade," the document reads.

Apart from this, Russia and Greece will make concerted efforts to counter illegal migration and human trafficking. "The sides will also cooperate on issues stipulated by the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction of October 25, 1980," the action plan notes. They also intend to exchange information about both individual criminals and criminal groups.

Both countries intend to jointly combat cybercrime, illegal movement of cultural property, money laundering, counterfeiting of banknotes and other means of payment, and extremist activities. The exchange of information is suggested to be simplified between competent Russian and Greek services "when considering issues related to the granting of citizenship, to individuals who have committed intentional crimes, which are punishable by imprisonment for at least six months.".