Russian security chief, Serbian Interior Minister discuss cooperation in security sphere

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow, the press service of the Security Council’s administration reported on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev discussed with Aleksandar Vulin the further prospects of Russian-Serbian cooperation in the security sphere," the statement said.

Additionally, they reviewed the issues of implementing agreements achieved at the highest level.

On November 25, as a result of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi, Russia froze the gas price for Serbia at a level of $270 for six winter months, with Serbia subsequently receiving favorable terms from Moscow on a long-term contract. As Vucic noted, relations between Russia and Serbia overall are at the highest level ever.