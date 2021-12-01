Shipbuilders deliver four combat ships to Russian Navy this year

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Shipyards of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation handed over four combat ships to the Navy this year, with half of the defense orders fulfilled ahead of schedule, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, the Navy received four ships and one vessel," the defense chief said at the ministry’s conference call.

In particular, the Northern Fleet received the Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, aboard which the Russian naval flag was solemnly raised on May 7, Shoigu said.

"The construction of the large diesel submarine Magadan and the coastal minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov has been completed ahead of schedule," the defense minister stressed.

United Shipbuilding Corporation specialists are carrying out a set of works for the Russian Navy "in order to fulfil the president’s decree on outfitting the Armed Forces with advanced armaments and military hardware," Shoigu said.

"The fulfillment of state contracts by the United Shipbuilding Corporation on the maintenance of ships has enabled the Navy to successfully accomplish the assigned tasks," the defense chief said.