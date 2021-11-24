Distinguished combat-fit units at Russia’s Tajikistan base more than double after drills

YEKATERINBURG, November 24. /TASS/. Five units of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan have been awarded the honorary title of ‘distinguished’ forces, following the results of the Interaction 2021 international drills, which is more than double the figure of last year, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"Following the results of the Interaction 2021 international exercise held at the Kharb-Maidon training ground in October, five units of the 201st military base were awarded the honorary title of the ‘distinguished’ force. Compared to 2020, the number of such units grew more than twofold. The title of the ‘distinguished’ force was conferred on the personnel of three motor rifle units, one tank company and also a battery of 9P140 ‘Uragan’ multiple rocket launchers," the press office said in a statement.

During the active phase of the international drills, the units were commended for carrying out an operation to seal off and eliminate an illegal armed gang that notionally intruded into the territory of a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The personnel practiced all the episodes in harsh physical geographical conditions, the statement says.

Russia’s top brass confers the title of a ‘distinguished’ force on the most combat-fit motorized infantry, armored, marine corps, airborne and air assault units and formations.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.