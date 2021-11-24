Chief of Russian Helicopters to leave post — source

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Andrei Boginsky will resign from the post of the CEO of the Russian Helicopters Group, and will be succeeded by Nikolai Kolesov, who now heads the Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET, part of the Rostec state hi-tech corporation), several sources in the Russian defense industry have told TASS.

"Nikolai Kolesov, the present-day head of KRET, will become the new head of the Russian Helicopters Group. The decision will be announced in the coming days," one source said.

Another source, close to Rostec, confirmed that Andrei Boginsky was stepping down, adding that he will become deputy CEO in charge of civil aviation at Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation).

In turn, the incumbent deputy CEO of KRET, Alexander Pan, will become the new head of the company.

Rostec declined to comment on the information.

Meanwhile, the source close to Rostec told TASS: "The appointments have not yet been made, but decisions have been made in principle. The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the civil aviation industry sector, projected to account for 50% of the UAC income by 2030.".