Russian coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Bal and Bastion coastal defense missile systems wiped out a notional enemy’s surface ships during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The teams of Bal and Bastion mobile coastal defense anti-ship missile systems from a Black Sea Fleet missile/artillery formation held drills to eliminate a group of the mock enemy’s surface ships in the Black Sea," the press office said in a statement.

The personnel practiced delivering simultaneous missile strikes on a group of warships with electronic missile launches, the press office specified.

The Black Sea Fleet’s ships simulated the enemy in the drills. The combat teams of the coastal defense missile systems also conducted marches, equipped and camouflaged their positions during the drills, it said.