Iskander tactical missile systems strike mock enemy’s objects at Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The crews of Iskander-M tactical missile systems carried out a group missile strike on a mock enemy command post and other critical objects, firing from a position of 50 kilometers away from the Mulino Proving Ground, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"The group missile strike simultaneously engaged four Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The strike was carried out by both cruise and quasi-ballistic missiles," the Ministry said.

The Iskander-M system is capable of striking targets at a distance between 50 and 500 kilometers with a margin of error of less than 10 meters. The area of destruction from a single warhead is 25,000 square meters, or about two football fields.

The Zapad-2021 exercise is underway from September 10-16 on the training grounds of both Russia and Belarus. The event involves about 200,000 people, over 80 planes and helicopters and up to 760 vehicles, including 290 tanks, 240 cannons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 15 ships.