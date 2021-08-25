Russia ready to consider supply of S-400 to Belarus within tight deadline

KUBINKA /Moscow Region, August 25. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to consider the possibility of supplying the air defense systems S-400 and Pantsir-S1 to Belarus within tight deadlines, if there is a corresponding request, the director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation (FSMTC), Dmitry Shugayev, told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Should a request be filed by the Belarusian side in the proper fashion for providing the air defense missile systems S-400 Triumf and air defense missile and artillery system Pantsir-S1, this question will be considered within tight deadlines," Shugayev said.

He remarked that Belarus was interested in a wide range of military products of Russian manufacture.

"Bilateral military-technical cooperation has been developing steadily. It is geared to strengthening the defenses of both partners," Shugayev added.