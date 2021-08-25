Russia unveils cutting-edge innovation for its latest Orion reconnaissance drones

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. A single console will suffice to control several Orion reconnaissance drones at a time, CEO of the Kronshtadt Group (the drone’s design firm) Sergei Bogatikov told TASS at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

"By now, the Orion system has the possibility to control several drones at a time from a single panel. This, of course, is not a swarm, this simply means fulfilling certain tasks," the chief executive explained.

The use of a swarm of drones has good prospects for addressing various tasks, including suppressing and breaching multi-layered air defenses, he pointed out.

"The Orion is designed to address somewhat different tasks, although it can be controlled in a group," the chief executive specified.

The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. Russia is currently offering the drone for export as an air reconnaissance system. In the meantime, the nation’s troops are getting the strike version of the Orion drones.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.