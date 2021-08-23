S-400 will begin to be delivered to India by yearend — Almaz-Antey

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Air defense systems S-400 will begin to be provided to India by the end of his year. At the moment personnel training is underway, the deputy CEO of the air and space defense concern Almaz-Antey, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, told the media on the sidelines of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 on Monday.

"I can confirm that by the end of this year we will begin supplies in accordance with the timetable and contractual obligations of the Russian side," Dzirkaln said.

Currently, Indian military personnel is being trained in using the S-400.

"As far as instruction is concerned, we are through with training the first group of specialists. Another one is being instructed. I would prefer not to mention the number of trainees. The results shown by the Indian specialists trained in the first group were rather high," Dzirkaln stressed.