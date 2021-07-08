Tu-160, Tu-95MS strategic bombers conduct missiles firing drills in Arctic

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted launches of cruise missiles at targets at an Arctic firing range during missile firing drills, the press service of the Russian aerospace forces said on Thursday.
"During the tactical flight exercise, crews of the Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted launches of airborne cruise missiles at land-based targets at a firing range in the Arctic region," it said, adding that the launches were conducted routinely and the targets were hit.
"The planes took off from an airfield in the Saratov region and covered a distance of more than 4,000 kilometers," the press service said.
Along with the missile launches, the crews of the Tu-95MS bombers of the Amur long-range aviation unit drilled the skills of firing from air guns at a firing range in the Irkutsk region.
The regular drills involving Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Il-78 aircraft will run until July 9.