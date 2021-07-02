Russian National Guard to hold exercise on elimination of threats to national security

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian National Guard will hold the Zaslon-2021 major operational, and strategic exercise in several regions of Russia, the National Guard press service told TASS Friday, adding that the exercise would focus on neutralizing threats to national security. The exercise would take place between July 12 and 30.

"The exercise will take place in order to check the forces’ readiness to perform its duties and improve the personnel training and coordination. The exercise is expected to involve a complex of training tasks, aimed at elimination of threats to national and public security of Russia," the statement says.

The agency noted that the exercise takes place within the framework of the comprehensive preparation for the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise, planned for September this year.

"The exercise will involve units from various National Guard districts and units of territorial National Guard directorates. The forces will be transported by aviation, automobile transport and via railroads," the press service said.