Budget of Russia’s new state arms procurement program to be over 21 trillion rubles

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The budget of Russia’s new state arms procurement program, in effect after 2027, is tentatively estimated to be no less than 21-22 trillion rubles ($273-$286 billion), said Andrey Yelchaninov, the first deputy chairman of the Board of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

"We assume that, despite the economic situation in the country, financial characteristics of the new state program won’t be less in absolute figures [than they were in previous years]. A similar state program for 2010-2020 cost 21.2 trillion rubles ($275.5 billion). The current state program (2018 - 2027) has a budget of 21.7 trillion rubles ($282 billion). Judging by this dynamics, we expect the new state arms procurement program to amount to no less than 21-22 trillion rubles," Yelchaninov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily, published on Tuesday.

In his words, the commission’s board plans to make a report about the new program to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 1, 2023.