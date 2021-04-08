General Staff commission starts inspection of troops in Russia’s east

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov will inspect military units and formations of the Eastern Military District in a final combat readiness check for the winter training period, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Frist Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov arrived in Khabarovsk on the morning of April 8 to inspect military units and formations of the Eastern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The chief of the Russian General staff heard reports by Eastern Military District Commander Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, officials of military authorities and commanders of military units on fulfilling a set of operational and combat training measures and also inspected infrastructural facilities of cantonments and practice ranges, the statement says.

A final combat readiness check for the winter training period is being held in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces’ training plan in all the military districts and in the Northern Fleet as well as in troops’ military branches and services. In April, 4,048 drills of various scope will be held.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that inspections of the troops of the Eastern Military District would be held by a commission of the Russian General Staff led by its Chief Gerasimov. The commission also comprises Deputy Defense Ministers Army General Dmitry Bulgakov and Lieutenant-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

Basic combat training scenarios will be practiced at the Tsugol and Sergeyevsky training grounds of the Eastern Military District. In the other military districts and in the Northern Fleet, inspections will be carried out under the supervision of troop commanders.