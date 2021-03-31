Russian troops hold first rehearsal of WWII Victory Parade near Moscow

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The first rehearsal of the military parade that will take place on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War took place at the Alabino training ground near Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The first joint training of foot parade units and the mechanized column for the military parade timed for the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War took place on the parade ground in Alabino in the Moscow Region. <...> The participants in the Victory Parade will hold 11 more rehearsals in Alabino," the ministry said.

This year, the foot column will comprise 37 parade units that will include officers, sergeants and soldiers of military units and formations, cadets of military educational institutions, Suvorov and Nakhimov military schools and other cadet corps, Young Army Movement members and representatives of other ministries and agencies, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

All the parade participants have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. For preventive purposes, Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops are daily disinfecting the parade site, military hardware and all the motor vehicles involved in the delivery of the parade teams, it said.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve over 12,000 troops, more than 190 items of armament and military hardware and 76 aircraft: 53 planes and 23 helicopters.