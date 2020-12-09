Russia’s Uran-9 robotic combat system to complete trials in 2020

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The state trials of Russia’s Uran-9 tracked unmanned combat ground vehicle (UCGV) will be completed this year, Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Army Gen. Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zverda newspaper published on Wednesday.

"State trials of the Uran-9 UCGV will be completed this year," he said.

According to the official, various robotic platforms are currently in development in Russia.

"Simultaneously, the work to create heavy and medium-class unmanned ground combat vehicles (Shturm and Soratnik) are under way with the aim of creating advanced units of the ground forces," Salyukov said.

The 12-tonne Uran-9 UCGV is designed for reconnaissance, fire support and anti-tank missions. It is equipped with a 30-mm 2A42 autocannon, a 7.62-mm machine gun, a Shmel-M rocket-assisted flamethrower and an Ataka anti-tank guided missile launcher.