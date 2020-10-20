Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Arctic and Far East

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic and the northern part of the Far East, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Beaufort, Bering and Okhotsk Seas. The flight lasted about 12 hours," the statement says.

At some sections of the route, the bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force, MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Navy’s naval aviation, and also by US Air Force F-22 fighter jets, the ministry said.