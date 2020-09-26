Russia, Belarus train to repel military aggression against Union State

MINSK, September 26. /TASS/. During the Slavic Brotherhood-2020 military exercise, servicemen of Belarus and Russia practiced repelling a military aggression against the Union State, the chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ General Staff told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

"A joint grouping of [Russian and Belarusian] forces practiced tasks related to repelling a joint aggression against the Union State," First Deputy Defense Minister Major-General Alexander Volfovich said.

"As part of this stage [of the exercises], the troops practiced capturing defense lines and positions, combat actions aimed at holding a tactical defense zone, fire support of defending troops, airborne assault, aviation support," he said.

The first phase of the Russian-Belarusian exercise Slavic Brotherhood-2020 began in Belarus on September 14. Russia delegated units from an airborne assault regiment of the Pskov airborne force. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said the exercise followed counter-terrorist scenarios and was not aimed against other countries.

The second phase of the exercise was held in western Belarus on September 22-September 25. Russia sent over 900 servicemen and about 100 pieces of military equipment.