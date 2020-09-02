Russia to complete trials of advanced coastal defense missile system by late 2021

"The trials of the new Rubezh system are currently underway. They will surely be completed by the end of 2021," he said.

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The trials of the latest Rubezh coastal defense system with cruise missiles are due to be completed before the end of 2021, Morinformsistema-Agat Group Deputy CEO - Chief Designer for Military and Technical Policy Nikolai Borisov told TASS on Wednesday.

The Rubezh is a mobile version of the Bal coastal defense missile system, the deputy CEO explained.

"As compared to its predecessor, the Rubezh consists of one vehicle that combines several functions: combat control, reconnaissance, target acquisition and the launcher vehicle proper," he specified.

The latest system will fire Kh-35UE low-altitude anti-ship cruise missiles, the deputy chief designer said.

The Bal coastal defense missile system is mounted on the chassis produced in Belarus whereas the Rubezh is placed on the chassis of the domestically produced Kamaz truck. The latest system will also be several times cheaper in its cost price, he stressed.

"Our partners in military and technical sphere have already displayed interest in this system," Borisov said.

The Bal coastal defense system with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile was accepted for service in 2008 and is designated to control territorial waters and straits, defend naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure and areas vulnerable to amphibious assaults. The coastal defense missile system is capable of operating in any weather conditions, day and night, providing fully autonomous guidance after launches, under an enemy’s intensive fire and jamming.

The Bal system comprises command posts, launchers and transporter-loader vehicles.

