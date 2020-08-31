Russian military police win ‘Guardian of Order’ contest at International Army Games

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian military police team won the ‘Guardian of Order’ competition at the 2020 International Army Games, the Games’ press center reported on Monday.

"In the overall count, the Russian team captured the first place after a tight struggle, overcoming the 10 km obstacle course in less than an hour for the first time in the competition’s history," the organizers said.

The team from Iran took the second place while the Armenian military police came in third. The ceremony of closing the competition took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow.

Chief of the Main Military Police Department of Russia’s Defense Ministry Colonel-General Sergei Kuralenko noted that all the teams had confirmed their high professionalism, the will to win and the team spirit.

"The international army contest made an important contribution to strengthening the defense potential of our countries, which finally helped improve comradeship-in-arms among the participating states," the general said.

The ‘Guardian of Order’ contest ran at the Alabino and Kalininets training grounds on August 24-31 and consisted of four stages: firing service arms, overcoming an obstacle course, accomplishing firing and medical training procedures within the required time limits and competing in radiation, chemical and biological protection.

"The final contest took place in the form of team races at the ‘Race of Heroes’ 10 km obstacle course that included 46 elements," the press center explained.