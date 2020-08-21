Kalashnikov group presents new missile weaponry at Army-2020 forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov group (a Rostec subsidiary) presented its Vikhr-1 anti-tank missile and 9M333 guided anti-aircraft missile at the Army 2020 forum, Kalashnikov CEO Dmitry Tarasov said.

"We present the newest missiles Vikhr-1 and 9M333 for the first time," Tarasov said.

According to the CEO, works on increasing the Vikhr-1’s range are underway.

"Its range is about 8,000 meters. We are working on increasing its range to almost 10 kilometers," he said.

According to Tarasov, the 9M333 finished another testing stage recently.

"This missile works on a ‘fire and forget’ principle," he noted.