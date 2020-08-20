Commandos skydive from 2,500 m altitude to rout militants in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Special operations forces of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy’s vital facilities and chieftains during drills at the Novaya Binaradka training ground in the Samara Region, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, special operations subversive and reconnaissance groups landed with parachutes from Mi-8 helicopters from an altitude of 2,500 meters deep into the enemy rear," the press office said in a statement.

"The teams of Granat-4 drones carried out air reconnaissance and uncovered important facilities and chieftains’ mobile command posts. By the command’s decision, special operations squads carried out raids on ammunition depots and command posts to seize and destroy them, using AK-12 assault rifles, Pecheneg machine-guns, noiseless weapons and explosives," the statement says.

After accomplishing their missions, the commandos exited the enemy rear with the support of helicopters, the press office said.

The drills involved over 500 personnel and more than 60 items of military and special hardware, it said.