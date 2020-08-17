Russian deputy defense minister, Myanmar chief of General Staff discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with visiting Chief of the General Staff of Myanmar’s Armed Forces General Mya Tun Oo to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The sides highly assesses the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations in the military sphere and reiterated the countries’ plans to make maximally efficient use of the existing potential to expand military and military technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership," the ministry said.

General Mya Tun Oo arrived in Moscow to take part in the ceremony of opening the 2020 International Army Games and the Army-2020 international military technical forum, which is to be held in the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow from August 23 through 29.