Russian radars track 35 foreign spy planes and 11 drones over week

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 46 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state border in the past week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 35 foreign spy planes and 11 drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed.

In the past week, Russian pilots carried out 342 flight shifts at 77 aerodromes as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.