Russian Navy warship wraps up visit to Algeria

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov wrapped up its business call at Algeria and left the port for the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Russian sailors’ visit lasted three days. Over this time, the ship’s crew replenished fresh water and food supplies, fulfilled necessary maintenance works and had a rest from the deck watch," the press office said in a statement.

No visits to the city, excursions or other mass cultural events were held for the Russian Navy sailors in Algeria due to the epidemiological situation. This has been the ship’s first visit to a foreign port since the beginning of its deployment in distant waters and several more business calls at ports of some other Mediterranean states are planned, the statement says.

The Russian Navy ship’s calls at Algeria and other counties are being held as part of international naval cooperation. One of the tasks of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov’s deployment is to demonstrate the St. Andrew’s (Russian naval) flag and provide for Russia’s presence in the region, the Fleet’s press office specified.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

The Russian Navy has been actively employing the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships in recent years to perform long-distance deployments to the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea and to carry out missions for the exploration of the Arctic.