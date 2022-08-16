Russia delivers S-400 air defense systems to India pursuant to schedule — official says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia delivers S-400 air defense systems to India under the schedule approved by the two countries, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"The deliveries proceed under the schedule approved by the parties in compliance with the contractual commitments," Shugayev said, replying to a question about the pace of fulfilling the contract on the deliveries of S-400 air defense weapons to India.

CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier told reporters that the contract for the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India was being successfully implemented. He said that Russia would deliver all the five regiments of S-400 weapons to India by late 2023.

New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in 2015. A $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.

The deal infuriated Washington, which is threatening to impose sanctions on the states acquiring weapons and military hardware from Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) adopted in 2017.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.