Russian Baltic Fleet artillery forces strike enemy targets in drills

KALININGRAD, July 31. /TASS/. Over 500 artillery personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps delivered strikes against a notional enemy’s targets during drills in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The battalion-level tactical artillery drills took place at the Pravdinsky training range in the Kaliningrad Region. The troops practiced inter-operability of a reconnaissance artillery battalion with a gun battalion and a battery of self-propelled artillery guns, the press office said in a statement.

"During the drills, the teams of Giatsint-B guns struck the targets at a distance of 9 kilometers while the personnel of Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers practiced striking targets by direct fire at a distance of 800 meters," the press office specified.

Overall, the exercise involved more than 500 troops of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps and about 50 items of military hardware, it said.