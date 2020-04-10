Russian defense procurement on schedule despite pandemic — deputy premier

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Work to fulfill this year’s defense procurement order continues in full strength and on schedule despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Thursday.

"As far as the work on the state procurement order is concerned, a total of 72.6% of assignments have been placed, which corresponds to the 2019 pace. The same applies to the volume of financing, transferred to general contractors of the state procurement order," he said.

"At present, we are on schedule. All the necessary measures are being taken," Borisov added.

According to the deputy premier, due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian defense companies are working in special regime. The situation is monitored on a daily basis.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.