Aviation, S-400 air defense conduct drills on massive missile attack deflection in Crimea

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Planes and S-400 air defense systems deflect a massive missile strike of the mock enemy during the bilateral military exercise of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and Southern Military District aviation and air defense in Crimea, Fleet press service announced Friday.

"According to the drill scenario, aviation and missile defenses, deployed in Crimea, provide the peninsula’s air defense, while the Southern Military District aviation, based on the mainland, conducts the offensive," the Fleet disclosed.

The attacking party seeks to secure the air supremacy by destroying targets at the Opuk proving ground. At the same time, the defense planes cover the S-400 crews and deflect the enemy’s massive missile strike.

"The airbase services of the opposing forces practice various methods of restoration of the operational capability of the planes and the crew using non-standard approaches," the press service added.

The drills are led by Southern Military District commander Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov. Actions of all forces are monitored with means of objective control. The command will analyze the received data in the course of the effectiveness evaluation.

The drills involve the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation and air defense, aviation and air defense of the Southern Military District, S-400 missile air defense crews, located on the Crimean Peninsula, and more than 20 military planes.