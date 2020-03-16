Many countries opt for Russian combat equipment despite sanctions — official

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Many foreign countries choose to buy Russian combat equipment despite the sanction risks, chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday.

"Russia as a reliable partner is in priority with many countries. Some countries and concrete persons are running real risks opting to buy our equipment. We value such partners because they prefer us," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Shugayev, Russia’s foreign partners are guided by their own interests and choose Russian combat equipment "not because they seek to please anyone or because someone finds it yielding." "Our equipment has proved its worth first of all from the point of view of combat uses and the price-quality ratio," he stressed.