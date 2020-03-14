Russian-Turkish coordinating center launched in Syria - Russia’s Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A Russian-Turkish coordinating center has begun operating in Syria to control the ceasefire and conduct joint patrols, Oleg Zhuravlev, the chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"A joint coordinating center for interaction with the Turkish side has begun functioning to ensure the ceasefire and joint patrols," he said.

According to Zhuravlev, "engineering reconnaissance of the patrol itinerary was conducted outside Saraqib as part of preparations for joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the M-4 highway.".