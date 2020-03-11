Russian Navy large amphibious assault ship to hold artillery live-fire exercise in Arctic

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, March 11. /TASS/. The large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky has left the naval base of Severomorsk and set off for naval training ranges in the Barents Sea to hold a series of artillery firings, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"At the Northern Fleet’s sea and coastal combat training ranges, the ship’s crew will deliver fire on a floating mine, a simulated air target and practice suppressing an enemy’s notional fire emplacement on the shore," the press office said in a statement.

The crewmembers earlier successfully underwent training in laying minefields in the Motovsky Bay of the Barents Sea and conducted drills to practice underwater anti-saboteur defense during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead.

"After accomplishing combat training assignments in the Barents Sea, the ship will return to the permanent base of Severomorsk," the statement says.

The large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky is one in the series of Project 775 warships designated to land an amphibious assault force onto an unequipped shore and sealift troops and cargoes and capable of transporting various types of the armor, including tanks. These ships are the backbone of the Russian amphibious assault fleet. The Northern Fleet’s large amphibious assault ships make part of the Arctic grouping and successfully operate in Arctic seas.

The large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky was named after Commander of the Northern Fleet’s grouping in the North Caucasus, Chief of the Fleet’s Coastal Defense Forces, Hero of Russia Major-General Alexander Otrakovsky. The commander passed away while performing his duties on March 6, 2000.