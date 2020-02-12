Russian foreign intelligence chief focuses on war on terror at talks with UAE counterparts

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin held talks with top officials of the special services of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), focusing on new risks and threats in the fight against international terrorism, Sergei Ivanov, the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, told TASS on Wednesday.

"On February 12, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service S.E. Naryshkin held talks with top officials of the UAE special services, which focused on the prospects for cooperation in the field of fight against international terrorism, new challenges and threats to the two countries’ national interests," Ivanov said. "They stated that the approaches assessing regional crises and solutions to them are similar or close."

Earlier, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported about a visit of the Russian delegation headed by Naryshkin to Dubai. The talks with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum focused on the current state of and prospects for bilateral ties.