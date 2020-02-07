Russia in talks with India to upgrade T-90S Bhishma main battle tanks

LUCKNOW /India/, February 7. /TASS/. Russia and India are holding consultations on the upgrade of India’s T-90S Bhishma main battle tanks, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the DefExpo international arms show on Friday.

"Consultations are underway on the upgrade of [Indian] T-90S tanks in two areas: the digital ballistic calculator and the automatic target tracker," the Rosoboronexport chief executive said.

There is no talk about upgrading the T-90S Bhishma tank to the T-90MS level, he said.

"It does not seem possible to upgrade the T-90S tank to the [T-90] MS level because these are tanks of different generations," the Rosoboronexport chief said.

The T-90S Bhishma is the main battle tank for the Indian Army. According to the data of the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present.

The DefExpo-2020 international land, naval and homeland security exhibition runs in Lucknow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on February 5-9.