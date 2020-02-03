Four Turkish troops killed, nine wounded in Idlib shelling

ANKARA, February 3. /TASS/. At least four Turkish military servicemen have been killed and nine others wounded by shelling in Syria’s idlib province, Turkey’s NTV television reported on Monday citing a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

According to Ankara, Turkish troops were shelled by the Syrian army near the inhabited community of Saraqib.

One military servicemen is in critical condition, the Ministry of National Defense noted. It added that the Turkish military had returned fire destroying targets in the Idlib province.

Damascus has not commented on the incident officially yet.