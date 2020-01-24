Russian Caspian Flotilla sailors uncover enemy underwater drones in drills

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The crews of Caspian Flotilla ships employed the latest sonars to detect hostile underwater drones in the areas of the ships’ naval bases, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"The Flotilla’s minesweepers dropped robotized deep-water submersibles, after which the ships’ crews and sonar-operating teams were given the command for their search and detection," the press office said in a statement.