First batch of S-400 delivered to Turkey, option for another one possible — exporter

DUBAI /UAE/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has delivered the first batch of air defense systems S-400 to Turkey and the current contract envisages the possibility of providing another one, the chief of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of Rostec), Alexander Mikheyev, told the media on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

"As far as the S-400 complex is concerned, it has been provided 100%. In other words, all the platforms are in Turkey," Mikheyev said.

He recalled that the training of personnel was nearing completion and in the longer term the S-400 system would go operational in Turkey.

"We’ve fulfilled the contract. There is a special reservation concerning future options and our obligations to give Turkey a chance to purchase a second batch of the system. Currently discussions are underway on a program for localization and industrial partnership with the Turkish side," Mikheyev added.

In September 2017, Russia reported that it had concluded a contract with Turkey to provide S-400 air defense systems $2.5 billion worth. The contract envisages partial handover of technologies to the Turkish side. The deliveries began on July 12.

The United States and NATO are firmly against Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 systems. On July 17, the White House spokesman said in a written statement that Ankara’s decision to purchase Russia’s S-400 made its further participation in creating the US 5th generation fighter-bombers F-35 impossible.