Kurds launch counteroffensive, gain back control over Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria — media

TASS, October 15. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has brought Ras al-Ayn back under control in a counteroffensive launched after Turkish troops and their allies captured this border town on October 12, the al-Hadath TV channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the channel, Kurds and units of the Syrian armed opposition supporting Turkey in its military operation dubbed Peace Spring are engaged in intense fighting on the town’s fringes. YPG units are currently assaulting the nearby town of Tell Halaf controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army. Reports on clashes are also emerging from the border town of Kobane situated on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.