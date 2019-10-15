Kurds launch counteroffensive, gain back control over Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria — media

TASS, October 15. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has brought Ras al-Ayn back under control in a counteroffensive launched after Turkish troops and their allies captured this border town on October 12, the al-Hadath TV channel reported on Tuesday.
According to the channel, Kurds and units of the Syrian armed opposition supporting Turkey in its military operation dubbed Peace Spring are engaged in intense fighting on the town’s fringes. YPG units are currently assaulting the nearby town of Tell Halaf controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army. Reports on clashes are also emerging from the border town of Kobane situated on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
On Monday, Kurdish troops foiled the enemy’s plans to cut off a strategic highway running along the border and connecting Syrian economic capital Aleppo with Al Hasakah city, capital of the Al-Hasakah Province. The attack of Turkish forces and their allies was repelled. Syrian army units reached the highway near the town of Tel Tamer (30 km away from the border) on Monday. The forces were deployed in the north of the Al-Hasakah Province in agreement with the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy.
On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrians refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.