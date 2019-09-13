Russia to recover sunken WWII American submarine near Kuril Islands

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian Geographical Society (RGS) will put together an expedition to retrieve a sunken US submarine off the shore of the Kuril Islands, and Americans are expected to join the effort, said Russian Defense Minister, RGS president Sergey Shoigu at an opening ceremony of an RGS festival in Moscow.

"Next year, we are planning a grand expedition, I invite many people [to join]. We have found a US submarine near the Kuril Islands, which was fighting there back then. And I am hoping that we could organize this expedition with our US colleagues," he said.

"This time I am talking about geography and not about my main line of work," he added.