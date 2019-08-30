Russian military satellite placed into operational orbit, says defense ministry

"The light-class Rokot carrier rocket put the spacecraft launched in the interests of the Russian defense ministry in the operational orbit in due time," the press service said.

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Russian military satellite that was launched by a Rokot carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday has been placed in its designated orbit, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reported.

The rocket blasted off at 17:00 Moscow time from the Plesetsk spaceport. The Briz-KM booster with the spacecraft separated from the rocket at 17:05 Moscow time.

The light-class rocket Rokot was created under a conversion program on the basis of the inter-continental ballistic missile RS-18 being withdrawn from operation. The Khrunichev Center is its manufacturer.

The first Rokot was launched from Plesetsk on May 16, 2000. A total of 30 launches have been carried out from Plesetsk and about 70 different satellites put in orbit.