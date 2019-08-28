Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule

NEW DELHI, August 28. /TASS/. Russia will take all efforts to deliver S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India on schedule, Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

"The term of the contract’s implementation is well known: by 2023, these systems must be delivered to India. Russia is ready to take all necessary efforts to follow the time parameters of this agreement," he said at a news conference dedicated to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September, on the sidelines of which a traditional summit meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place.

"We proceed from the fact that the contract will be implemented in full in accordance with the interests of both countries and the accords reached. We intend to strictly comply with them," he added.

Responding to a question about whether Moscow and New Delhi had agreed on mutual settlements in the national currencies upon the signing of defense contracts, the diplomat noted this was quite a specific sphere.

"Both sides are interested in making the settlements maximally protected from the negative impact of external factors, such as financial and political restrictions, which are imposed unilaterally by other countries," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"Work in this area is undoubtedly underway," he added.