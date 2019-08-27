Russia’s Baltic Fleet warships hold artillery and missile firing drills

"During the Fleet’s qualifying tactical drills at the training ranges in the Baltic Sea, the warships’ crews successfully accomplished artillery and missile firings against the targets simulating a notional enemy’s combat ships and aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, August 27. /TASS/. The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s 20 warships fired artillery guns and launched missiles against a simulated enemy’s naval and air targets during tactical drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Overall, the naval maneuvers involved about 20 warships, including the missile corvettes Steregushchiy, Stoiky and Boiky, the large amphibious assault ships Minsk and Kaliningrad, the missile ships Geizer and Passat, the missile boats Morshansk, Zarechny and Kuznetsk, and also the Fleet’s small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal and harbor mine sweepers and support vessels, the statement says.

"The crews performed the firings within the joint force groups of the Fleet’s warships as part of scheduled naval drills to practice an artillery battle against a notional enemy’s surface ships and also a battle against a sole warship and air attack weapons," the press office said.

In addition to the artillery firings, the corvettes, the small missile ships and boats practiced electronic missile launches against the notional enemy’s warships, the press office added.

The warships’ crews also practiced searching for and tracking the simulated enemy’s submarines, performed depth bombing and set up minefields.