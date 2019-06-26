US unlikely to introduce sanctions against Turkey in relation to S-400 deal, says Erdogan

ANKARA, June 26. /TASS/. Washington is unlikely to introduce sanctions against Ankara in relation to Turkey’s S-400 missile defense systems deal with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a press conference in Ankara in the run-up to his arrival to Japan, where he is set to participate in the G20 summit.

"During my talks with US President Donald Trump, I have not received the impression that they will introduce sanctions due to S-400. Only low-ranking officials are claiming that," he stressed.

Erdogan also noted that "NATO member states must not introduce sanctions against each other." The Turkish leader reminded that Ankara "has stated many times that the S-400 contract is a done deal." "We are already in the process of delivering the systems [to Turkey]," he said.

The news about the Russian-Turkish talks on the purchase of S-400 systems first came in November 2016. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed on September 12, 2017. Concurrently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had made an advance payment. Turkey is going to become the first NATO member state to purchase an air defense weapon of this class from Russia.

US officials warn that Turkey’s contract to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia will severely damage bilateral relations and lead to unilateral US sanctions against Ankara.

Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems.