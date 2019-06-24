Ukraine poses threat to Russia’s security both at sea and on land, says envoy

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 24. /TASS/. Russia is facing a threat from Ukraine in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and also on the areas of the land border in the southern Rostov Region and Crimea, Russian Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov said on Monday.

"Most tensions are seen in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the areas of the land border with Ukraine in the Rostov Region and the Republic of Crimea. This is where the prerequisites are created for the emerging threats to Russia’s security in the border area," Ustinov said.

The length of the land border, the protected coast and the maritime border of Russia on the territory of the district exceeds 3,800 km. "In recent years, the situation on these areas of the Russian state border has been characterized by varying degrees of tension," Ustinov said.