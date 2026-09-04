ICC signatories expect new US sanctions against court soon — source

THE HAGUE, September 5. /TASS/. Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) expect US sanctions against the court, its staff, and affiliated organizations to expand further in the near future, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Such a scenario is expected in the very near future," the source said, commenting on the possibility of restrictions to expand further. Possible measures could include visa and financial restrictions, as well as pressure on ICC members to withdraw from the Rome Statute, according to the source.

Moreover, ICC signatories have been considering a scenario that involves US sanctions to be imposed against the court itself since last September, the source added. An executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on February 6, 2025, authorizes the blocking of property of any foreign person that finances or otherwise supports activities of the ICC and related organizations that are subject to sanctions, he noted. "In particular, Washington applied this rule to certain Palestinian human rights organizations that had cooperated with the ICC," the source said.

Specifically, the website of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) lists pro-Palestinian groups Al-Haq, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights among such organizations. In the OFAC list, they are designated as non-profit organizations subject to sanctions.

On August 18, the press office of the US Department of State released a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing the imposition of sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane and Senior Prosecutor Abdoulaye Seye. The current US administration has imposed sanctions on the court several times. The US government has accused the ICC of engaging in unlawful actions against Washington and its allies, such as Israel. The decree allows for the imposition of financial and visa restrictions against ICC employees involved in investigations concerning US citizens or citizens of their allies, as well as members of their families.